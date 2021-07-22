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Archbishop Vigano Says Vaccines are Human Sacrifice of Innocent Victims to Satan
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231 views • July 22, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles shares an update to some of the upcoming projects that we have been working on, particularly GODtribe, a new online platform.
The team also addresses the recent statements by Archbishop Vigano, linking the abortion and vaccine industries to ritual Satanic blood sacrifice.
In the final segment, TRUNEWS examines how the Federal Bureau of “Instigation” had a substantial role in any number of ‘terrorist’ events, including the attempted kidnapping of Governor Whitmer of Michigan.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/22/21)
The team also addresses the recent statements by Archbishop Vigano, linking the abortion and vaccine industries to ritual Satanic blood sacrifice.
In the final segment, TRUNEWS examines how the Federal Bureau of “Instigation” had a substantial role in any number of ‘terrorist’ events, including the attempted kidnapping of Governor Whitmer of Michigan.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/22/21)
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