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AI and Algorithmic Control, an interview with Brian McGlinchey
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As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily life, many are beginning to question how algorithms shape what people see, believe, and discuss online. The latest interview explores growing concerns surrounding AI, digital visibility, censorship, and the quiet influence of algorithmic systems on public discourse. It also examines the balance between innovation and control in a rapidly evolving technological era. Whether viewed as progress or a warning sign, the conversation raises important questions about the future of information and human autonomy. Watch the latest interview for full context.


#ArtificialIntelligence #AlgorithmicControl #DigitalInfluence #FutureOfTechnology


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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