Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Vodafone Boss Blows The Whistle On 5G - Covid does not exist - Link below to NIH website with
323 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

OP Freedom


September 14, 2022


Former Vodafone Boss Blows The Whistle On 5G


NIH website


Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/


Mirorred from https://rumble.com/v1k3953-former-vodafone-boss-blows-the-whistle-on-5g.html

Keywords
healthradiation5gwirelessmedicinenihwhistleblowerconnectionradiofrequencycovidvodafone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket