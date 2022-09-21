Former Vodafone Boss Blows The Whistle On 5G - Covid does not exist - Link below to NIH website with

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OP Freedom
September 14, 2022
Former Vodafone Boss Blows The Whistle On 5G
NIH website
Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
Mirorred from https://rumble.com/v1k3953-former-vodafone-boss-blows-the-whistle-on-5g.html