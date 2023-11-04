Our Lady of Zeitoun Greatest Appearance in History - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Nov 4, 2023





While the message of Heaven (given through Mary) was greater at Fatima, Lourdes, LaSalette, Akita, etc., perhaps Zeitoun is the most impressive appearance of Mary in Church history. Fr. Chris Alar explains why.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaagPVyxhqY