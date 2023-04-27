Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DAY 6 OF "THE GREAT REALIZE". AND BIG ALT MEDIAS COVER UP FOR THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. IN PLAIN SIGHT
26 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 20 hours ago |

THIS MESSGAE IS TO SPREAD AWARENESS. PLEASE PASS IT ON. WE ARE BEING PLAYED

Period. I don't care who it is. If they're a big alt media and have millions of viewers... And they're NOT covering this story, they're complicit in covering it up by running the Tucker Story which is the guy who would have broke this to the world... Nice play... People... Wake up man. There ain't no heros around here. Our team has been completely infiltrated by fakes or buying people out it would appear. Watch for yourself. Not a mention. Not one peep... That we don't have sworn in officials running the country. Completely crazy and yet... No coverage. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
current eventspoliticstucker carlsontraitors

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket