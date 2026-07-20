CHANNELED MESSAGE TO THE JEWISH PEOPLE

My guide Ezekiel gives his opinion on Jewish leaders of today.





00-03 Are Jews outside Israel having a hard time? No

03-04 Many Jews do not approve of what's happening in Israel

04-05 Old texts were altered in the direction of non-compassion

05-06 The J. collective has become divided

Advice to J's who don't want more war

07-08 A place in Gentile society does Not have to be fraught with fear

08-09 Recognize your own history of peace and non-violence

Separate yourselves from those of you who are war mongers





More channeled messages:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6sygaz-17-chosen-to-bear-the-burden-of-the-kings.html