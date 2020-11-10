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Anti-lockdown protesters chant 'take off your masks' in march through Manchester streets
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201 views • November 10, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters chant 'take off your masks' in march through Manchester streets:

Crowds marched through Manchester city centre, accusing MPs who voted for the lockdown of treason and urging people to "free your faces" and remove their masks.

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters have taken to the streets against the national lockdown.

Huge crowds marched through Manchester city centre, accusing MPs who voted for the lockdown of treason.

Many held placards of anti-lockdown slogans, with one reading "Fear is the currency of control" while some chanted "take off your masks", witnesses claimed.

Video circulating on social media showed a man on a megaphone addressing the crowd with chants of "freedom, freedom, freedom" ringing through the streets.

He said: "Those 300-plus politicians that voted for the lockdown are treasonous."

The comment prompted cheering from those in the crowd.

Another man urged people to share videos of the event on social media, reports the Manchester Evening News.

"From this day forward, it will be for every single one of us to be brave," he said.

Greater Manchester Police said they had spoken to the organiser of the protest to explain it was illegal under current coronavirus lockdown laws.

In a statement they said: "Prior to this gathering, officers engaged with the organiser; explained the restrictions; and encouraged compliance and are continuing to do so.

"Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a Section 34 Dispersal Order has been authorised for Manchester City Centre until 6.45pm today (Sunday 8 November 2020). This means members of the public must not gather in the area. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.

Continued with more photos at : https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-chant-take-22977043
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ukmanchesteranti-lockdown protest
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