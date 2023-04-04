Gen. Mark Milley Allowed Chinese Balloon to Spy on U.S. Installations

A Chinese spy balloon flew over several sensitive US military sites, transmitting collected data back to Beijing in real time, according to current and former senior US officials. The intelligence obtained was mostly from electronic signals, such as from weapons systems or communications from base personnel. In other news, a group of large oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia, announced they would cut over a million barrels of output a day starting next month, which upset Washington and led to a jump in crude prices. McDonald's is temporarily closing its US offices to inform employees about layoffs, and a blast at a café in St. Petersburg killed prominent Russian war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 32 others. Additionally, the US Air Force may have suffered a nuclear weapons accident at an airbase in Europe, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, prompting Chinese threats of retaliation. This and more in today's Godcast hosted by Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/03/23

