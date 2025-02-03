ONE SHALL BE TAKEN TO HEAVEN, BUT THE OTHER LEFT BEHIND, Luke 21:36; Matthew 24:36-42, 20250129

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Luke 21:36:

36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man. Amen!

Matthew 24:36-42:

36 But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.

37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

38 For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark,

39 And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

40 Then shall two be in the field; the one shall be taken, and the other left.

41 Two women shall be grinding at the mill; the one shall be taken, and the other left.

42 Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come. Amen!

Mark 13:13:

33 Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is. Amen!

