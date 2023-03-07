Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle in Ukraine Will the little Viking surprise

US Military News
Mar 6, 2023
a Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle. We will talk about Its characteristics, advantages and disadvantages, and what can be expected of him on a unique front such as that in Ukraine
The CV90 is unlikely to come into direct combat contact with Russian tanks and light armored vehicles, such as the BMT-3. The main opponents of the CV90, as we have mentioned several times in previous videos, will be Russian artillery, Russian attack helicopters armed with anti-tank missiles with a range of up to 10 km, guided by thermal sighting devices, and infantry ATGM crews of the Kornet system.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjpvylAdWw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.