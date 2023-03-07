Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle in Ukraine Will the little Viking surprise
49 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago |
Donate

US Military News


Mar 6, 2023

a Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle. We will talk about Its characteristics, advantages and disadvantages, and what can be expected of him on a unique front such as that in Ukraine


The CV90 is unlikely to come into direct combat contact with Russian tanks and light armored vehicles, such as the BMT-3. The main opponents of the CV90, as we have mentioned several times in previous videos, will be Russian artillery, Russian attack helicopters armed with anti-tank missiles with a range of up to 10 km, guided by thermal sighting devices, and infantry ATGM crews of the Kornet system.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjpvylAdWw

Keywords
current eventsrussiawarus military newsukraineswedencv90fighting vehicle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket