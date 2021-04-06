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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0819 - Jonathan W Ricky L - Jonathan's body is found
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0 view • April 06, 2021
Determined to “kill a white man”, Jones shot Jonathan 5 times in his office, leaving his fiance to find his body. Jones shot Ricky in the back of the head as he sat in his cab, then robbed him.
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