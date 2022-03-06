© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sodomite Spirit Series: part 09 - Why 92% of the WORLD is enslaved by the sodomite spirit
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • March 06, 2022
In this video, we show you how 92% of the people of the world will be damned because the sodomite spirit has these people bound and they CANNOT get free of the sodomite spirit without the help of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.