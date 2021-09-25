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FULL SHOW: White House Cuts Feed On Biden Again After He Calls For Help
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480 views • September 25, 2021
Loaded Friday transmission as the War Room actively monitors the Arizona Election Audit presentation, the Health And Free Conference, as well as BLM teaming up with Trump supporters in Atlanta against mandatory vaccines. It’s also the Veterans call-in show so many veterans weigh in on the state of America as well as the vaccine mandate for the military. In perhaps the most epic speech since the pandemic, Ricardo Bosi addresses Australia and the world, for what he calls the "War For The World". Many clips as well featuring Democrats repeating the big lie of whips at the border and liberals going full racist on college campuses.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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