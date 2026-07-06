Adam Levine, Maroon 5, the Super Bowl, Serial Killers and Satanism

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A video by pastor Joe Schimmel from GoodFight Ministries.
You can find more GFM videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/@goodfightministries
And Blessed Hope Chapel videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/@BlessedHopeChapel
"Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them" - Ephesians 5:11