X22 REPORT Ep. 3009b - China Threatens EM, is WWIII Coming, Precipice [Moment Of Destruction], Peace Maker 122 5
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3009b - Feb 28, 2023

China Threatens EM, Is WWIII Coming, Precipice [Moment Of Destruction], Peace Maker

The [DS] is panicking, they have no control over hime and they have tried to remove him and it all failed. Trump and the patriots are now leading the [DS] down a path to a major scare event, this will bring the people to the precipice, enter the peace maker. They people will see those who want war and the individual who wants peace.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


