Mining investment could mitigate financial risks in times of market volatility. However, John Feneck, president of Feneck Consulting Group, suggests caution when choosing in which companies to invest.

Drawing on his 30-year experience as a financial consultant, John Feneck suggests investors to not disregard key factors such as debt and cash flow levels along with experience in the field. A company that is well prepared on all these fronts will successfully weather any storm.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Craig Parry, executive chairman of Vizsla Copper (TSX-V: VCU), reports the company’s acquisition of consolidated Woodjam Copper. The project, located in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada, has great potential for further exploration. For Parry, this transaction is a win, since copper will continue to gain value as the global energy transition takes place.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/what-john-feneck-has-eyes-for-in-junior-mining/






