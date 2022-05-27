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iEarlGrey:Ukrainian Army surrender instructions from Russia-Truss Agrees To Sending ROYAL NAVY WARSHIPS to the Black Sea - Inside Russia Report
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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60 views • May 27, 2022
Posted 25May2022: "Truss Agrees To Sending ROYAL NAVY WARSHIPS to the Black Sea - Inside Russia Report"
Royal Navy could escort grain ships through Odesa blockade
Britain is in discussion with allies about sending warships to the Black Sea to protect freighters carrying Ukrainian grain. A “coalition of the willing” would aim to break Russia’s blockade in weeks by providing a “protective corridor” from Odesa through the Bosphorus.: https://web.archive.org/web/20220524111112/https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/royal-navy-could-escortgrain-ships-through-odesa-blockade-6cdp626xq

"More mutinies in #Ukraine - servicemen of the 58th motorized infantry brigade told #Zelenskyy that many of them had never held weapons in their hands, that they had no ammunition, weapons and food, so they refused to perform combat missions.": https://twitter.com/timand2037/status/1528730913982631936

"All that's left of the three mouths...
14th brigade, 6th battalion, 4,5,6 companies.
To the question of the scale of losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine....": https://twitter.com/JPL130574/status/1528792698236416002

"Exposing russias staged "thankyou" videos. - "they made my son and daughter thank Kadyrov on camera".": https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/utxq32/exposing_russias_staged_thankyou_videos_they_made/

Russian "Sunflowers" will be able to cover the Black Sea
The developer spoke about the possibility of the Podsolnukh radar to cover the Black Sea: https://lenta.ru/news/2022/05/25/zgrls/

Russian government plans to raise pensions and minimum wage by 10 percent: https://ria-ru.turbopages.org/ria.ru/s/20220525/indeksatsiya-1790526649.html?utm_source=yxnews&;utm_medium=mobile&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews%2Fstory%2FVedomosti_pravitelstvo_soglasovalo_indeksaciyu_MROT_i_strakhovykh_pensij_na10_procentov--519a3b74344ae8602979c462ef4364d5

China urged to create a green corridor for grain exports from Russia and Ukraine: https://lenta.ru/news/2022/05/25/koridor/?utm_source=yxnews&;utm_medium=desktop

The license of the US Treasury that allowed the Russian Federation to service its external debt has expired: https://tass.ru/ekonomika/14718817?utm_source=yxnews&;utm_medium=desktop

The United States banned Russia from servicing its external public debt
The US Treasury refused to renew the license to service Russia's external debt: https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2022/05/24/17801042.shtml?updated

Analyst Potavin urged to buy dollars due to a possible weakening of the ruble: https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2022/05/25/17802200.shtml?updated

Volodin said that Russia will pay on the external debt of the United States in rubles: https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2022/05/25/17802944.shtml?updated

The economist suggested that the United States will change the decision on the license to pay the public debt of the Russian Federation
Economist Belyaev believes that the United States will have to allow Russia to pay its public debt: https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2022/05/25/17802896.shtml?updated

Kyiv questioned the readiness of the West to lift the naval blockade in the Black Sea: https://www.gazeta.ru/politics/news/2022/05/25/17802926.shtml?updated

Western countries may send warships to unblock grain supplies from Ukraine
Times: Truss called for sending warships to escort ships from Odessa: https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2022/05/24/17795330.shtml?updated

Ukraine, Russia, Army surrender instructions, United States, Dollar, EU, Debt,
Keywords
russiaunited statesukraineeudebtdollararmy surrender instructions
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