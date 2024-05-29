Who Historically Lived In Israel with The Hon. Stockwell Day

As we are all aware, last fall's invasion of Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas has led to an ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel, with demonstrations from parties on differing sides all over the world.





Last week, we aired a special segment produced by the Hon. Stockwell Day, former Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canada and also former Leader of the Official Opposition. In those clips, we looked specifically at the origins of Hamas, who they are, their aims, and their expressed goals.





This week, we are picking up the conversation with more insightful analysis, this time looking at the history of the land of Israel, who lived there when, who has a historical claim to the land, and why.





These clips have been pre-prepared by the Hon. Stockwell Day, and they can also be viewed in their complete form on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@Day2DayShow





Please like, subscribe and share if you appreciate this content.





___________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join









FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#faytene #canada #stockwellday #israel #hamas #middleeast