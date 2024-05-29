Who Historically Lived In Israel with The Hon. Stockwell Day

As we are all aware, last fall's invasion of Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas has led to an ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel, with demonstrations from parties on differing sides all over the world.
Last week, we aired a special segment produced by the Hon. Stockwell Day, former Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canada and also former Leader of the Official Opposition. In those clips, we looked specifically at the origins of Hamas, who they are, their aims, and their expressed goals.
This week, we are picking up the conversation with more insightful analysis, this time looking at the history of the land of Israel, who lived there when, who has a historical claim to the land, and why.
These clips have been pre-prepared by the Hon. Stockwell Day, and they can also be viewed in their complete form on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@Day2DayShow
