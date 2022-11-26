Create New Account
Παρακλητικός Κανών Αγίας Αικατερίνης- 25 Νοεμβρίου - Ιερά μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης Όρους Σινά
Published Saturday

Παρακλητικός Κανών Αγίας Αικατερίνης της Μεγαλομάρτυρος - 25 Νοεμβρίου - Ιερά Αυτόνομος Βασιλική Μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης του Αγίου και Θεοβαδίστου Όρους Σινά.

Prayer Canon of St. Catherine the Great Martyr - November 25 - Holy Autonomous Royal Monastery of St. Catherine of St. and Theobadis of Mount Sinai.

Молитвенный канон св. великомученице Екатерине - 25 ноября - Святой Автономный Царский монастырь св. Екатерины и Феобадиды Синайской.

Keywords
religiongreekgreecemount sinaiorthodoxyorthodox christianitycyprushellasbyzantine musicsaint catherinenovember 25

