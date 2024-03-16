Friday Night Open Lines March 15 2024

Friday Night Open Lines -- your chance to be a part of Liberty Radio history. Call in and talk with thedrizl and the rest of the Liberty Radio community as we begin closing out another week in covidland.
Call-in link can be found in the Liberty Radio Telegram channel. https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio
The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Support independent media in 2023 https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/
GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2
Brave Botanicals - Quality Kratom, CBD & more https://mybravebotanicals.com/
NOTES:
Name Your Genocide https://www.bitchute.com/video/gt61onT7j9ph/
Honest Government Ad | Visit Tasmania! - the Juice Media https://youtu.be/EfcqCdGqjWQ?si=t8re-YlyugA7guI8
Fraternity - Seasons of Change 1971 (colourised) https://youtu.be/7cE0EjXbgd0?si=AGn03ncauQ0mSal7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.