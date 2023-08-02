MK Ultra Evidence in the Government





MK-Ultra and Project Monarch are both infamous CIA mind control programs that operated during the Cold War era. MK-Ultra was a series of clandestine experiments conducted by the CIA between the 1950s and 1970s. The program's goal was to develop techniques for mind control and interrogation through the use of drugs, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and other psychological methods. Some of the unethical experiments involved the administration of LSD to unwitting subjects, leading to severe mental and physical effects. Project Monarch is believed to be a subproject of MK-Ultra, focusing specifically on developing mind control techniques through trauma-based conditioning and abuse, often involving sexual abuse and torture. It is associated with the idea of creating "mind-controlled" individuals who could be used as covert agents or assassins. However, it is essential to note that much of the information about Project Monarch is speculative and lacks concrete evidence. There is solid evidence linking the Unabomber (Ted Kaczynski) directly to MK-Ultra or Project Monarch at Harvard. While Kaczynski was a former mathematics professor and domestic terrorist who carried out a bombing campaign between 1978 and 1995, his motivations were mainly driven by his radical anti-technology beliefs and an extreme form of environmentalism. Was he messed up from the program and controlled?

DREADS stands for Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs. It is a technology developed by scientists to remotely control specific neurons in the brain using specialized receptors and drugs. The purpose of DREADS is primarily for research and medical applications, such as understanding neural circuits and potential treatments for neurological disorders. It is not related to government mind control programs.

5G is key to manipulate the nano tech that has been identified in the poison As the Days of Noah devil juice. The behavior demonstrated in our Government appears to be demonic and controlled. Strange at best. Pray this enslavement and techniques have no effect. We know many in Congress are blackmailed via the Franklin Cover-up and the likes of Epstein. But does it go deeper?