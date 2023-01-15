X22 REPORT Ep. 2973b - Treasonous Crimes Being Exposed, [DS] Preparing For Zero-Day, Countermeasures In Place

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2973b - Jan. 15, 2023

Treasonous Crimes Being Exposed, [DS] Preparing For Zero-Day, Countermeasures In Place

The [DS] is now removing a liability, the treasonous crimes are being exposed and they lost the ability to censor because they lost Twitter and the do not have control over Truth and Rumble. The [WEF] is now pushing the idea that a cyber attack is on its way, this will be an attempt to shutdown communications, this will be zero-day.

The patriots are prepared, Space Force was created plus there is Starlink. Trump and the patriots knew that this day would come and they are prepared for it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



