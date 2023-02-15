JONBENET RAMSEY IS A BOY🫠 NOT EVEN DEAD [JOHN BENET IS HIS NAME]

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@PsychopathInYourLife





How to identify if you have a psychopath in your life Ways to spot them and how to avoid them.





Oh boy - this was a total accident - let use this quick statement from a Captain Obvious:

"Then, after reading numerous sources, it became obvious that the mom wrote the ransom note... said note being an oddity from the get-go in a murder case... and the parents lawyering up immediately."





wew - mebbe the fact that the ransom was the exact amount of John's bonus was a clue, ya useless homo?!?





Seriously - you want a pat on the back fer that, (((Einstein)))?!?





I know...lacking context, it's just me being a mean old man...but let me tell you this; no long after considering the facts of the case, I had figured the parents as the only possible perpetrators, with son Burke playing patsy...but it took nearly two decades for the rest of what really happened to manifest itself...and it has to do with the TRANSAPOCALYPSE 🦄





I will be using https://www.crimemuseum.org/crime-library/cold-cases/jonbenet-ramsey/ for landmarks





JONBENÉT RAMSEY

In the early morning hours of December 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey awoke to find their six-year-old daughter JonBenét Ramsey missing from her bed at their home in Boulder, Colorado. Patsy and John had woken up early to prepare for a trip, when Patsy discovered a ransom note on the stairs demanding $118,000 for their daughter’s safe return.





Despite the note’s warning not to involve police, Patsy immediately called them, as well as friends and family in order to aid in the search for JonBenét Ramsey. Police arrived at 5:55 AM and found no signs of forced entry, but did not search the basement, where her body would eventually be found.





Remember the oddities of the (((ransom note)))?!? That's to what I was referring to above





By this time, I had occasioned Mr. E's famous video, "Jennifer Aniston Is A MAN"...something I studiously avoided for most of a year; but it kept appearing in my feeds





Ah well, let me watch it, and get it over with...HO LEE FUK!





This idea...it's NOT so far-fetched, after all





MIND BLOWN 🫠





I must attribute credit to Mag Bitter Truth, whom, IIRC, did the very first transvestigation on JonBenet Ramsey





Yes, dear readers and viewers - JonBenet was actually JOHN BENET 🤔🤫🫢🫣





Imagine that 🤯





I'll deal with your comments as they come





The WHO fans will really enjoy this video 💿