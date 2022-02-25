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Klause Schwab Gene Editing and Ethical and Legal implications
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22 views • February 25, 2022
Klause Schwab says this 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' gene editing doesn't change what you do, it changes you. It's you that gets changed and this has a big impact on your identity. When you begin to do that kind of gene editing, it means you're changing what it means to be human, which raises many Ethical and Legal questions.
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