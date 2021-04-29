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Steven Strong - Fork in the Road. It's time to choose. The opening. Of Uluru
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70 views • April 29, 2021
A passionate Steven Strong on the divide in the road, current world circumstances, and opening the hearts of men. Jo discusses Tapping the field and our connection to nature.
Full interview here are too many sensitive topics were discussed and one more strike and my channel is down :(
https://rumble.com/vfjdx3-out-of-fear...
It's time to live and be out of the fear and head back to nature.
• The Challenges • Opening the hearts of men • Covid Fear • Toxic Vaccines • Tapping The Field
• The God Force • Getting back to Nature • The Magic & Mystery of “The Rings”
Video had too many sensitive words to load on YouTube and I am on my last warning. :(
You can join in on the Ancient Origin series of conferences coming up here:
https://www.ancient-origins.net/
Join our group on a telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Full interview here are too many sensitive topics were discussed and one more strike and my channel is down :(
https://rumble.com/vfjdx3-out-of-fear...
It's time to live and be out of the fear and head back to nature.
• The Challenges • Opening the hearts of men • Covid Fear • Toxic Vaccines • Tapping The Field
• The God Force • Getting back to Nature • The Magic & Mystery of “The Rings”
Video had too many sensitive words to load on YouTube and I am on my last warning. :(
You can join in on the Ancient Origin series of conferences coming up here:
https://www.ancient-origins.net/
Join our group on a telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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