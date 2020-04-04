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Coronavirus Home School Special & Ask The Experts - War Room Full Show
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16 views • April 04, 2020
Owen Shroyer dedicates today's War Room to the Homeschool discussion as parents are considering homeschooling their children as they are stuck at home while schools are shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. We have experts on who have homeschooled multiple children, Kari Donavon and Tracy Shannon, guests who have been home schooled, Savanah Hernandez, and takes calls from parents and children who have experience as well. CJ Pearson also joins the show to discuss his acceptance into Howard and how much hate he has received because of it. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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