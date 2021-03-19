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Police for Freedom NL kickoff with Henna Maria and Dennis Spaanstra
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30 views • March 19, 2021
Viruswaarheid, March 17, 2021
The time has come to give the "Police for Freedom" a voice in the Netherlands as well.
In this episode we meet Henna Maria from Spain who was at the cradle of this movement and Dennis Spaanstra who takes up the banner here in the Netherlands.
More information:
https://policeforfreedom.org/
The time has come to give the "Police for Freedom" a voice in the Netherlands as well.
In this episode we meet Henna Maria from Spain who was at the cradle of this movement and Dennis Spaanstra who takes up the banner here in the Netherlands.
More information:
https://policeforfreedom.org/
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