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Pro-lifers Demand Justice for Slain Infants
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11 views • April 20, 2022
When Terrisa Bukovinac and Lauren Handy discovered discarded bodies of babies at a Washington D.C. abortion mill and realized their murders may have violated federal law, they turned them over city authorities for investigation. Instead, officials refused to conduct autopsies to determine if innocent lives are being slaughtered for profit, and the brave women find themselves the subject of investigation. The D.C. mayor has accused them of “tampering with fetal remains” and “potentially, serious violations of federal law.”
Dozens of United States legislators are now demanding justice for the five children and full inquiries into their deaths, including autopsies and proper burials. In this interview with The New American, Bukovinac and Handy explain how they discovered the tiny victims and talk about the backlash they are enduring in standing up for the innocent.
Dozens of United States legislators are now demanding justice for the five children and full inquiries into their deaths, including autopsies and proper burials. In this interview with The New American, Bukovinac and Handy explain how they discovered the tiny victims and talk about the backlash they are enduring in standing up for the innocent.
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