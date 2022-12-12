A Children’s Book based on Rothbard’s History of America’s Revolutionary Founding

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Katie Phipps Hague - Marketing Director at the Mises Institute

A terrible thing happened a few years ago for Christmas, terrible that is for government lovers. Connor Boyack, a think tank entrepreneur in Utah, wrote a series of children’s books - called the “Tuttle Twins” - that taught children not to worship kleptocracy but rather, virtue and liberty. It’s become one of the best Christmas gifts in America, at least for those who love this country.





Most recently, Boyock wrote a history of America from the 13th Century to our Independence. He invited the marketer for the think tank that promotes the work of famous Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises and his student, Murray Rothbard, to draft a curriculum that accompanies the history. Ms. Phipps Hague uses Rothbard’s “Conceived in Liberty'' series for this curriculum.





Any libertarian who has read Rothbard’s history of colonial America knows what a grand story it tells - from his usual “power versus individual framework.” Indeed, last year Freedom Hub featured Patrick Newman, who remarkably interpreted the final volume of Rothbard’s opus, covering what he labeled the “coup” of the Constitution.





The Covid hysteria and Great Reset controversy show why a Tuttle Twins education effort is needed for the next generation. Because as it stands, these kids are growing up in a terrifying global plot that uses various tools – like medical passports, carbon footprints, ESG investing and central bank currency – to coerce behavior that only benefits special interest control and profits. If ever an educated, entrepreneurial population of disruptors was needed, it’s now!