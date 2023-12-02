GOVERNMENT IS MIND CONTROL - MARK PASSIO

Many still do not even know what the word “government” means. They just automatically accept it as something necessary for survival or patriotic. Automatically going along with and supporting it. Despite the overwhelming harm government’s cause. Despite the evidence continue “energizing the Lie” and mind control that comes with it. In so doing decrease ones own chance of survival while increasing legal theft, harm and genocide. Is important to pay attention to SPELLing's. Many are under such a high level of Mind Control will "automatically reject" the meaning of the word being based in mind control.

