The Rock Almighty Weekend On The Rocks With Fight!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
0
11 views • 10 months ago

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


On today's show we bring in a star from secular rock, whose music is filled with spiritual musings. Rock on and enjoy!


The Importance of Baptism

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

When we follow Christ into the water to be baptized, we publicly proclaim our allegiance to Him.

Matthew 3:14-17

Think back to when you were a child. Do you remember imitating an older person you looked up to? It’s common for children to adopt mannerisms, speech patterns, and ideas of people they admire, but in time, many outgrow these behaviors. We, however, as children of God, are never to stop emulating and being closely identified with Jesus. And one way we follow His example is through baptism.....

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl


Music video credit:

Rob Halford - Fight - Live @ San Francisco, CA 1995

Put Fight on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3HoUwZC

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3xtIaPT

wxstedbreath

@wxstedbreath

https://www.youtube.com/@wxstedbreath


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio!

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

godchristchurchrockchristian rockangelicaussportsnetworkussportsradio
