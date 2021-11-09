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EXPERT TESTIMONY: RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 VACCINATIONS IN CHILDREN
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71 views • November 09, 2021
Posted 29October2021 Wisdom United:
Testimony at Rabbinical Court in New York with a number of the top experts in the world regarding the COVID jabs.
0:00:00 DVM, PhD Geert Vanden Bossche
0:29:31 Dr. Peter McCullough
0:48:00 Dr. Robert Malone
1:50:47 Attorney Thomas Renz
2:42:06 Dr. Jane Ruby
3:10:00 Dr. Christiane Northrup
3:29:00 Dr. Michael Yeadon
4:34:00 Dr. Janci Lindsay
5:09:45 Dr. Richard Urso
5:40:00 Dr. Jessica Rose
6:07:53 Testimony: Adverse Reactions
Judges:
Harav Shlomo Alexander Halevi Pollak, Dayan and Moreh Tzedek*
Rav of Chelek Levi, Beis Hamedrash of Serentch, and head of the Kollel Vasikin and Rashbi – Lakewood, NJ
Harav Yoel Moshe Friedman, Dayan and Moreh Tzedek*
Rav of Toras Chaim, Beis Hamedrash of Rivnitz, and presiding over Yeshiva Divrei Menachem – Monsey, NY
Harav Doniel Yonoson Green, Dayan and Moreh Tzedek*
Rav, director of Keystone Jewish Center, communal guide and activist, Talmudic instructor – Crown Heights, NY
* Halachic authority, member of rabbinical court
https://renz-law.com/vaccine-risks-for-children/
Testimony at Rabbinical Court in New York with a number of the top experts in the world regarding the COVID jabs.
0:00:00 DVM, PhD Geert Vanden Bossche
0:29:31 Dr. Peter McCullough
0:48:00 Dr. Robert Malone
1:50:47 Attorney Thomas Renz
2:42:06 Dr. Jane Ruby
3:10:00 Dr. Christiane Northrup
3:29:00 Dr. Michael Yeadon
4:34:00 Dr. Janci Lindsay
5:09:45 Dr. Richard Urso
5:40:00 Dr. Jessica Rose
6:07:53 Testimony: Adverse Reactions
Judges:
Harav Shlomo Alexander Halevi Pollak, Dayan and Moreh Tzedek*
Rav of Chelek Levi, Beis Hamedrash of Serentch, and head of the Kollel Vasikin and Rashbi – Lakewood, NJ
Harav Yoel Moshe Friedman, Dayan and Moreh Tzedek*
Rav of Toras Chaim, Beis Hamedrash of Rivnitz, and presiding over Yeshiva Divrei Menachem – Monsey, NY
Harav Doniel Yonoson Green, Dayan and Moreh Tzedek*
Rav, director of Keystone Jewish Center, communal guide and activist, Talmudic instructor – Crown Heights, NY
* Halachic authority, member of rabbinical court
https://renz-law.com/vaccine-risks-for-children/
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