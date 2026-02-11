Peace Talks or Another Middle East War? An interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another war in the Middle East? For whose benefit? Initiating conflict with Iran risks energy shocks, global instability, and American lives. Peace negotiations could shape history—but escalation could shape catastrophe. The real question: Is this about U.S. interests or geopolitical pressure? The stakes couldn’t be higher.
#Iran #MiddleEast #PeaceTalks #NoMoreWar #Geopolitics #ForeignPolicy #GlobalStability
