🚀Footage of Russian Missiles Flying over Belaya Tserkov, Kiev region - Towards the Starokonstantinov Air Base in Khmelnitsky - where Su-24 Bombers are Based - Smoke Seen

This is what I've found that happened a little over an hour ago.

The Ukrainian channels claims that the missiles are flying towards the Starokonstantinov airbase in the Khmelnitsky region, where Su-24 bombers are based.Kinzhals are flying towards the Starokonstantinov air base.

💥 Multiple explosions are reported by residents of Starokonstantinov.💥 Explosions are reported in Zhitomir.

At 19:10 local Time Ukraine

💥 Explosions reported in Kiev, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions

🚀 Missiles still flying

💥 Residents of Starokonstantinov report that due to the power of the explosion near the city, the windows were broken.A number of the most important objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the region, including a tank training ground and an operational support regiment.

🚀 Russian ballistic missiles reported in the direction of Kiev

💥 Further explosions in the Khmelnitsky region.

Local Time: 19:43

⚠️ Air raids off, threat of missile strikes is over.

🐻 We wait for Ukrainian confirmation of 150% AD success rate…

Smoke is seen near the Starokonstantinov Air Base in Khmelnitsky region of Ukraine.












