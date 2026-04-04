A Pure DISASTER for the US: Russia is Trying to Lift the Downed F-35 from the Seabed

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Meanwhile, on the morning of April 3, the IRGC made a sensational statement. So, the Iranian Military Department officially announced that the country's air defense systems shot down two American fighter jets at once: the F-15 and F-35. The most amazing thing is that for the first time since the beginning of the war, the wreckage of American fighter jets fell directly on the territory of Iran. ....................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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