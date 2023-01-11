Ζωντανή εκδήλωση π. Σεραφείμ Ζήση με Θέμα: Μασονικά λυτά και ανάλεκτα

Στα πλαίσια της σειράς εκδηλώσεων «ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ» την Τετάρτη 11 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 7:00 μμ., ο οσιολογιώτατος μοναχός π. Σεραφείμ Ζήσης θα μιλήσει με θέμα: ''Μασονικά λυτά και ανάλεκτα''.
Θα πραγματοποιηθεί στην αίθουσα «Ορθοδοξία» του «Ορθοδόξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου Άγιος Ιωσήφ ο Ησυχαστής», στη Μοναστηρίου 183, 2ος όροφος – Τηλέφωνο επικοινωνίας του συλλόγου: 2310 515786 - https://agiosiosif.gr
