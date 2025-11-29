BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Don't You Listen?Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
17 views • 2 days ago

In this Friday Night Live on 28 November 2025, Stefan Molyneux explores parenting philosophy amid Black Friday cheer. He humorously promotes his merchandise while stressing the importance of peaceful parenting. After a reflective call about emotional struggles, Stefan critiques gentle parenting, urging a balance between validation and boundaries. He shares personal anecdotes and navigates listener questions, wrapping up with gratitude and a cheerful “Happy Thanksgiving.”


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlisteninglivestreampeaceful parentinggentle parenting
