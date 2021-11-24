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The Dan Bongino Show 11. 24. 21.
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Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Ep. 1655 The Dumbest White House Comment Yet - The Dan Bongino Show

For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1655-the-dumbest-white-house-comment-yet

This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino

The White House really stepped in it. They made their dumbest comment yet. In this episode, I address the controversy. I also address the attempted media coverup of the Waukesha attack.

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The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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