Houthis Struck Royal Naval Ship, Israel Bombs Deep Inside Lebanon, Israel: If Hostages Not Released, Invasion Imminent

The Israeli war cabinet member, Benny Gantz has said the country's forces will begin an offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah next month, if Hamas has not freed the remaining hostages by the start of Ramadan. 2024/02/20
