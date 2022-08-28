Our Lady: Pray the Faith Would Not Be Lost, That The Church Be One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Aug 20, 2022 Our Lady of Zaro to Simona on August 8, 2022:
I saw Mother: she was all dressed in white, around her waist was a golden belt, on her shoulders a broad very light blue mantle, on her head a white veil and the crown of twelve stars. Mother had her hands joined in prayer and between them was a long holy rosary. Mother had a sweet smile but her eyes were full of tears. She had bare feet that were resting on the world: under her right foot was the ancient enemy in the form of a serpent that was writhing, but Mother was holding it firmly. May Jesus Christ be praised…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUl4qSdRdQo