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Dr. Judy Mikovits Inspires, Consoles and Discloses Truth Uncensored About Current Events on FREE RANGE with Gail of Gaia
FREE RANGE: Gail of Gaia
FREE RANGE: Gail of Gaia
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61 views • August 24, 2021
Dr Judy says "Courage is Contagious" and Faith Over Fear is what is needed today. The truth is being disclosed and the dark is exposed in the light. She had a 5 year gag order and we the people have won because people have had the courage to stand up to the tyranny.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy