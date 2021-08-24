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Dr. Judy Mikovits Inspires, Consoles and Discloses Truth Uncensored About Current Events on FREE RANGE with Gail of Gaia
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61 views • August 24, 2021
Dr Judy says "Courage is Contagious" and Faith Over Fear is what is needed today. The truth is being disclosed and the dark is exposed in the light. She had a 5 year gag order and we the people have won because people have had the courage to stand up to the tyranny.
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Please like, share and subscribe to this channel and please contribute what you can to help us continue bringing you the intel!
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https://cash.app/$gailofgaia/
Mail contributions to:
(postal money orders are the easiest I have no bank account)
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Sedona, Arizona, 86341
Sign up for our Newsletter!
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Gail of Gaia Website (with videos):
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Modexus Superfruit
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Hemp Paste
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CBD
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