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HOW MANY DAYS HAVE YOU TAKEN OFF OF MY LIFE LUFTHANSA?
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18 views • February 25, 2020
HOW MANY DAYS DID YOU TAKE OFF OF MY LIFE LUFTHANSA?
Lufthansa has no problems spraying atmospheric aerosol injections onto the plants, animals and people of America, just as American Airline, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and more do the same thing with seeming impunity...
Lufthansa Chemflight DLH5Y
Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/lh467/#232db95e
Destination: San Diego to Frankfurt, Germany
Aircraft: Airbus A340-313
German Registration: D-AIGM
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 0158
Flight Envelope: less than 39% humidity, -36 F, @33,025 ft.
Chemtrails: YES (horizon to horizon)
Location: Seligman, Arizona
Date: December 13, 2019 @ 4:50 PM
Conclusion: Given the persistence (40+ minutes until darkness), its high bypass turbofan engines, and the slowly spreading nature of the trail, as well as the recorded temperature and humidity at altitude, Lufthansa can never make the claim that its aircraft emitted ice crystal contrails above my head. This aircraft unquestionably engaged in spraying chemtrails above my home.
See "High Bypass Turbofan Jet Engines, Geoengineering, And The Contrail Lie" ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRjmzy9XcaY )
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Lufthansa has no problems spraying atmospheric aerosol injections onto the plants, animals and people of America, just as American Airline, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and more do the same thing with seeming impunity...
Lufthansa Chemflight DLH5Y
Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/lh467/#232db95e
Destination: San Diego to Frankfurt, Germany
Aircraft: Airbus A340-313
German Registration: D-AIGM
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 0158
Flight Envelope: less than 39% humidity, -36 F, @33,025 ft.
Chemtrails: YES (horizon to horizon)
Location: Seligman, Arizona
Date: December 13, 2019 @ 4:50 PM
Conclusion: Given the persistence (40+ minutes until darkness), its high bypass turbofan engines, and the slowly spreading nature of the trail, as well as the recorded temperature and humidity at altitude, Lufthansa can never make the claim that its aircraft emitted ice crystal contrails above my head. This aircraft unquestionably engaged in spraying chemtrails above my home.
See "High Bypass Turbofan Jet Engines, Geoengineering, And The Contrail Lie" ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRjmzy9XcaY )
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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