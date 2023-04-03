X22 REPORT Ep. 3035a - The [CB]/[DS] Is Being Weakened, Their System Will Come Crashing Down On Them

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3035a - The [CB]/[DS] Is Being Weakened, Their System Will Come Crashing Down On Them
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
The GND will not work, the energy cost is to high, this is not about real science this is about a political agenda. The young are figuring out that college is not worth the cost. The [CB] is in the process of being dismantled. The [CB] system is being brought down.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
