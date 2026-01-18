© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How Trump Destroyed Iran's Economy
...............................
GDF NEEDS YOUR HELP! - PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/gdfofficial
CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$gdfofficial
PAYPAL: https://paypal.com/paypalme/gdfofficial
This channel relies on Donations and Patrons! Join my discord server where we can chat and talk about ideas for videos by joining my patreon! And if you have the means to do so please consider donating, Be it $5, $10 (or more) whatever you can afford.
Mirrored - GDF
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!