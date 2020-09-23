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TRUMP CARD - Trailer
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105 views • September 23, 2020
D'Souza's New Film "Trump Card" Slashes The "Deep State" To Pieces...
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“We are in a cold civil war. One that reminds us of the crisis Abraham Lincoln faced,” D’Souza says in the film, as an actor re-creates the scene of the first Republican president traveling back east by train to assume his office.
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“We are in a cold civil war. One that reminds us of the crisis Abraham Lincoln faced,” D’Souza says in the film, as an actor re-creates the scene of the first Republican president traveling back east by train to assume his office.
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