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Tony Lyons & Sofia Karstens | Fauci Is A Fraud | Liberty Station Ep 134
Liberty Station
Liberty Station
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18 views • September 30, 2022

Bryce Eddy is joined by Tony Lyons & Sofia Karstens. They talk about the ongoing fraud of Anthony Fauci and many other things.

Tony Lyons is an attorney and the president and publisher of Skyhorse Publishing, which has published more than 10,000 books in print and 58 NewYork Times bestsellers. Tony is a dedicated free-speech advocate who believes that better arguments, made in the marketplace of ideas—rather than censorship, cancel culture and deplatforming—should be used to determine whether a particular argument is legitimate and fact-based. He believes that the concept of misinformation has been distorted and weaponized as a means for protecting greedy corporations and corrupt public officials. They stifle dissent to obscure the fact that they only care about maximizing power and return on investment, rather than protecting the health and welfare of the general public.

Tucker Carlson recently said of Tony: “You (Tony Lyons) are the last radical publisher left in the United States. It was once such a celebrated role. Now it’s reviled. But history will vindicate your commitment to free speech.”

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com

Sofia Karstens is an activist who worked closely with Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tony Lyons on the book The Real Anthony Fauci, which is the best selling and most-censored book in America. Sofia collaborates with several other organizations in the legal, medical science, and literary spaces and she works closely with the Children’s Health Defense California Chapter on many projects.

https://ca.childrenshealthdefense.org/support-our-mission/

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