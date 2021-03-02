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The Holy Spirit is your inheritance
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21 views • March 02, 2021
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The Holy Spirit is not speaking in someone's language so you can witness to them this is a false teaching! This is nowhere found in the Bible. The Holy Spirit is a gift you ask of the Father YHWH and he will give to you in Yesu/Jesus's name for Yesu/Jesus said whatever you ask of the Father in my name he will give to you. When you are filled with the Holy Spirit you are when sealed until that day it says in the word of God. Yes, if you backside and never return you can remove this seal but if not you are sealed of God. The Holy Spirit is to build yourself up and to edify yourself daily. He will protect you when in a battle. When you pray in your own language it is like chopping with an ax but with the Holy Spirit you are using a powerful chain saw! The Holy Spirit is your commander giving you signals when you are in the fox hole of life and you do not know how to get out. He will give you the words to pray that satan does not understand so he cannot ambush you and blindside you in the past! Without this powerful tool in your walk with God in the days ahead you will not make it! If this is for you message me today and let us pray together on my Facebook page! What are you waiting for? Ruby
Ephesians 1:14The Spirit is God’s guarantee that he will give us the inheritance he promised and that he has purchased us to be his own people. He did this so we would praise and glorify him.
John 14:13-14 And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.
James 1:17 Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning. He is the Father of all light, material or spiritual, in the kingdom of grace and of glory.
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
The Holy Spirit is not speaking in someone's language so you can witness to them this is a false teaching! This is nowhere found in the Bible. The Holy Spirit is a gift you ask of the Father YHWH and he will give to you in Yesu/Jesus's name for Yesu/Jesus said whatever you ask of the Father in my name he will give to you. When you are filled with the Holy Spirit you are when sealed until that day it says in the word of God. Yes, if you backside and never return you can remove this seal but if not you are sealed of God. The Holy Spirit is to build yourself up and to edify yourself daily. He will protect you when in a battle. When you pray in your own language it is like chopping with an ax but with the Holy Spirit you are using a powerful chain saw! The Holy Spirit is your commander giving you signals when you are in the fox hole of life and you do not know how to get out. He will give you the words to pray that satan does not understand so he cannot ambush you and blindside you in the past! Without this powerful tool in your walk with God in the days ahead you will not make it! If this is for you message me today and let us pray together on my Facebook page! What are you waiting for? Ruby
Ephesians 1:14The Spirit is God’s guarantee that he will give us the inheritance he promised and that he has purchased us to be his own people. He did this so we would praise and glorify him.
John 14:13-14 And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.
James 1:17 Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning. He is the Father of all light, material or spiritual, in the kingdom of grace and of glory.
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