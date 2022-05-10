From the Dean of CASS to See the Ambition of Xi to Gain Control Everything

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Xi’s high promotion and appointment of Shi Taifeng and Chen Quanguo, the most powerful oppressors of ethnic minorities, reveals the cruelty and hegemony of the CCP’s policy toward ethnic minorities, the sense of treating culture and ideas as dirt, and Xi’s ambition to dominate.