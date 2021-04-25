© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Probably Alexandra: Lucifer's Satanic Playground (Reloaded) [21.04.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
147 views • April 25, 2021
"Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness, but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them." - Ephesians 5:11
---
Probably Alexandra: This is a re-upload of my original video.
Please be VERY cautious as to where you share my videos, if at all at this point.
I’d prefer you only share links with people you know/trust.
Sites/groups are highly infiltrated and bots/trolls will report channels and get them removed.
*Please Note (2021): I no longer find Fiona Barnett nor Dylan Groves credible sources.
I discuss programming, ritual abuse, and h/man s/crifice. I also discuss upsetting material.
Use your own discretion to determine if this video is appropriate for you.
This video is broken down by chapters:
Chapter 1: P*phile vs P*vore
Chapter 2: Pizza Media & P*do Symbols
Chapter 3: Desensitizing Death
Chapter 4: Ritualistic Reality
Chapter 5: Black Magick vs The Bible
Links:
Backup Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Ye4XQWWcuJVt1f2-aVtYA
Pizza Web: https://tinyurl.com/5x33z2mz
Disclose.tv Articles: https://tinyurl.com/3td6pf2y
Surviving Life - 100K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/SurvivingLifeYT/about
"I am Ron I have dedicated my channel to exposing child exploitation, predators, and anyone who will prey on the vulnerable. On the surface web and google and in the darkest corners of the deep web.": https://linktr.ee/survivinglifeyt
Blue Dragon Blog: https://bluedragonjournal.com/the-pleiades/?fbclid=IwAR2zs6wd4aZt_3s4KAGV3z3vSmvE1jYbL3itGGctRt9M_JBmLpw_5_ZMH5M
Bimbo’s Initiation (1931): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7T7fOXxMEk&;frags=pl%2Cwn
Candy Girl "Documentary": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLVuu5AbII4&;frags=pl%2Cwn
(This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
Fiona Barnett The 'Candy Girl' Documentary MUST SEE!!
6,973 views • Apr 14, 2017
https://youtu.be/Qdjy5QX5gfk
Fiona Barnett - Candy Girl Documentary (Part 1 of 2)
Fiona Barnett
104,125 views • Oct 5, 2018
https://youtu.be/RT3NkHaNfMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbD-ObJY5pvczHG31e29YAQ/videos
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Source: Probably Alexandra - 2955 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hbWbYcO3fR4H/
Probably Alexandra
48.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbpH5eUxuaiyaDNVIEvYzw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYSDIoCRugCirxiOzYL00g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Ye4XQWWcuJVt1f2-aVtYA
---
Probably Alexandra: This is a re-upload of my original video.
Please be VERY cautious as to where you share my videos, if at all at this point.
I’d prefer you only share links with people you know/trust.
Sites/groups are highly infiltrated and bots/trolls will report channels and get them removed.
*Please Note (2021): I no longer find Fiona Barnett nor Dylan Groves credible sources.
I discuss programming, ritual abuse, and h/man s/crifice. I also discuss upsetting material.
Use your own discretion to determine if this video is appropriate for you.
This video is broken down by chapters:
Chapter 1: P*phile vs P*vore
Chapter 2: Pizza Media & P*do Symbols
Chapter 3: Desensitizing Death
Chapter 4: Ritualistic Reality
Chapter 5: Black Magick vs The Bible
Links:
Backup Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Ye4XQWWcuJVt1f2-aVtYA
Pizza Web: https://tinyurl.com/5x33z2mz
Disclose.tv Articles: https://tinyurl.com/3td6pf2y
Surviving Life - 100K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/SurvivingLifeYT/about
"I am Ron I have dedicated my channel to exposing child exploitation, predators, and anyone who will prey on the vulnerable. On the surface web and google and in the darkest corners of the deep web.": https://linktr.ee/survivinglifeyt
Blue Dragon Blog: https://bluedragonjournal.com/the-pleiades/?fbclid=IwAR2zs6wd4aZt_3s4KAGV3z3vSmvE1jYbL3itGGctRt9M_JBmLpw_5_ZMH5M
Bimbo’s Initiation (1931): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7T7fOXxMEk&;frags=pl%2Cwn
Candy Girl "Documentary": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLVuu5AbII4&;frags=pl%2Cwn
(This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
Fiona Barnett The 'Candy Girl' Documentary MUST SEE!!
6,973 views • Apr 14, 2017
https://youtu.be/Qdjy5QX5gfk
Fiona Barnett - Candy Girl Documentary (Part 1 of 2)
Fiona Barnett
104,125 views • Oct 5, 2018
https://youtu.be/RT3NkHaNfMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbD-ObJY5pvczHG31e29YAQ/videos
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Source: Probably Alexandra - 2955 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hbWbYcO3fR4H/
Probably Alexandra
48.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbpH5eUxuaiyaDNVIEvYzw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYSDIoCRugCirxiOzYL00g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Ye4XQWWcuJVt1f2-aVtYA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.