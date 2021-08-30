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AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT : ART. 6 OF UNIVERSAL DECLARATION ON BIOETHICS AND HUMAN RIGHTS | CRAIG KELLY
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20 views • August 30, 2021
Introduction of Bill : No Requirement for Medical Treatment (Including Vaccination) Without Consent (Implementing Article 6 of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights) Bill 2021
This Bill is dedicated to the truck drivers of the nation who have had their freedoms stolen and are about to lose their jobs because they refuse to submit to a forced medical intervention.
Original Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vw7hKiY1_I
This Bill is dedicated to the truck drivers of the nation who have had their freedoms stolen and are about to lose their jobs because they refuse to submit to a forced medical intervention.
Original Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vw7hKiY1_I
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